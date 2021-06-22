PREVIEW: Vols looking to bounce back against Texas; first pitch set for 2 p.m.

UT has to win four games to get to the College World Series final series.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee Baseball is looking to bounce back after a 6-0 loss to Virginia on Sunday.

The Vols play Texas in the College World Series loser's bracket Tuesday afternoon. It's a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.

The programs have only met twice and the Vols are 2-0 all-time versus Texas. The last meeting was in 2012.

The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. You can watch it on ESPNU.