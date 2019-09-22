MINNEAPOLIS — Target field is home to America's pastime but you don't need to be American to enjoy baseball.

"The plan was to try and attend 162 baseball games this season," Joey Mellows said.

Ever get hooked on something so good, you do it everyday for six months straight? Mellows has. Ever since he left his teaching job in Asia he's been traveling in the U.S. to attend hundreds of baseball games.

"I've just been over here trying to grow interest in baseball regardless of where you're from and spread my passion that I get from the game," he said. "It's towards the end of the season now. We've got about a week left and I'm still enjoying it every day."

So far the "Baseball Brit" has attended 140 games.

Target Field is his last North American ballpark.

From Kansas City to Detroit, Mellows has been everywhere on his first grand American tour.

"We grew up in the UK watching lots of American movies," he said. "I've always been fascinated by the country here. the diversity of the physical landscape."

He said he's also been fascinated by the food too.

"I've been over here watching baseball for six months and people have been very kind," Mellows said. "I'm not going to say no to your food so it's terrible, the amount of weight I've put on has been terrible for me."

Beyond the ballpark beauty and beyond the kindness, Mellows said he's been most charmed by the healing powers of a good ballgame.

"The country from an outsider's point of view seems quite divided," he said. "I don't want to get into politics or any of that but you go to a ballpark, people are having a beer, the sun's out and all those things just fall to one side."

Mellows arrived a stranger but is now leaving a friend. He said for a great American summer, he's grateful. However, now that the season's coming to an end, Mellows said it's about time to go home to England. He said he's been away for too long, with his teaching job lasting five years in China and Korea.

"Having lived away from England for five years, I'm kind of ready to go home, see my sister, my niece, my mom and dad," he said. "And home is where the heart is. I'm looking forward to going home to Portsmouth."

Minnesotans didn't let Mellows go home without a bit of Minnesota Nice. When Mellows found that all the hotels in downtown Minneapolis were either booked over way overpriced, a Twins employee offered up his couch so that Mellows could stay the night.

