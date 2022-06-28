SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball conference opponents

Tennessee's home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference released conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-2023 men's basketball season.

The Vols will play an 18-game league schedule. UT's home schedule includes games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.



The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee will also play home-and-home series this season against Auburn and Mississippi State. They will continue to play their three permanent home-and-home opponents, which include Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols will also host future SEC member Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on January 28, 2023.

The remainder of the Vols' 2022-23 non-conference home schedule will be released at a later date.