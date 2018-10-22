The big expectations continue to grow for the Tennessee men's basketball team.

The Associated Press released its annual preseason poll Monday, and the Vols earned its highest preseason ranking ever at No. 6. The USA Today Coach's Poll was released on Thursday, and the Vols are at No. 6 there, too.

The Vols return 14 players, including SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, from last season, where they won the SEC championship and finished 26-9.

UT has been ranked in the preseason AP poll 14 times, with the previous high of No. 7 coming during the 2007-08 campaign. That year, the Vols made their way to No. 1 for the first time ever and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Big Orange was picked to finish second in this year's SEC race by a panel of SEC and national media members. Williams was predicted to repeat as the SEC MVP.

Season tickets remain available, and single-game tickets are moving fast. Tennessee's home games against West Virginia (Jan. 26) and Kentucky (March 2) are already sold out, and fewer than 100 remain available for the home game against Florida on Feb. 9.

Tickets can be purchases at AllVols.com or by calling 1-800-332-8657.

