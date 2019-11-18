KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Jordan Bowden is SEC's latest Player of the Week.

According to a Monday UT release, the UT senior's latest honor follows two lights-out shooting performances and a career-high scoring output.

It's not Bowden's first time on SEC's radar -- the conference named him Freshman of the Week in 2016.

In the Vols' two wins last week, UT said Bowden shot 14-of-28 from the field and 9-of-13 from 3-point range.

UT said Bowden scored a career-high 26 points against Murray State -- helping the Vols win an 82-63 victory.

After UT's first three games, Bowden ranks 10th nationally in 3-point percentage. UT said he's also been a key help toward Tennessee's rankings: first in the SEC and fifth in the country.

Bowden's new SEC honor means Tennessee players have recieved a dozen Player of the Week awards under Rick Barnes' leadership.

The Vols' season will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. when the university hosts Alabama State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

