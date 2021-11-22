Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 15 in AP Top 25 after dunking on North Carolina

The 3-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 17 to No. 15 in Week 3 after an impressive win against UNC Sunday at the Tip-Off tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 15 this week after dominating the formerly-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels to take third place at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut Sunday.

The 3-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 17 to No. 15 in Week 3 despite a loss to top ten team Villanova in the semifinals on Saturday.

The 3-2 Tar Heels had started off the season at No. 19 -- just a spot below Tennessee. They have since fallen out of the rankings after back-to-back losses to No. 3 Purdue and the Vols.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA managed to hold onto their positions in the poll after remaining undefeated. Purdue jumped three spots to No. 3 after taking down Villanova, and the Wildcats fell from No. 5 to No. 7.

Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 3:

Gonzaga (4-0) UCLA (4-0) Purdue (5-0) Kansas (3-0) Duke (5-0) Baylor (4-0) Villanova (3-2) Texas (3-1) Memphis (4-0) Kentucky (3-1) Alabama (4-0) Houston (3-0) Arkansas (3-0) Illinois (2-1) Tennessee (3-1) St. Bonaventure (5-0) Arizona (5-0) BYU (4-0) Auburn (3-0) Michigan (3-2) Seton Hall (3-0) Connecticut (4-0) Florida (3-0) USC (3-0) Xavier (4-0)

Sunday's win was only the second all-time against North Carolina—the first since 1949. As a head coach, Barnes is now 7-12 against the Tar Heels.