Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 15 in AP Top 25 after dunking on North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 15 this week after dominating the formerly-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels to take third place at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut Sunday.

The 3-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 17 to No. 15 in Week 3 despite a loss to top ten team Villanova in the semifinals on Saturday.

The 3-2 Tar Heels had started off the season at No. 19 -- just a spot below Tennessee. They have since fallen out of the rankings after back-to-back losses to No. 3 Purdue and the Vols.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA managed to hold onto their positions in the poll after remaining undefeated. Purdue jumped three spots to No. 3 after taking down Villanova, and the Wildcats fell from No. 5 to No. 7.

Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 3:

  1. Gonzaga (4-0)
  2. UCLA (4-0)
  3. Purdue (5-0)
  4. Kansas (3-0)
  5. Duke (5-0)
  6. Baylor (4-0)
  7. Villanova (3-2)
  8. Texas (3-1)
  9. Memphis (4-0)
  10. Kentucky (3-1)
  11. Alabama (4-0)
  12. Houston (3-0)
  13. Arkansas (3-0)
  14. Illinois (2-1)
  15. Tennessee (3-1)
  16. St. Bonaventure (5-0)
  17. Arizona (5-0)
  18. BYU (4-0)
  19. Auburn (3-0)
  20. Michigan (3-2)
  21. Seton Hall (3-0)
  22. Connecticut (4-0)
  23. Florida (3-0)
  24. USC (3-0)
  25. Xavier (4-0)

Sunday's win was only the second all-time against North Carolina—the first since 1949. As a head coach, Barnes is now 7-12 against the Tar Heels. 

The Vols return home to host Tennessee Tech on Nov. 26.

