Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 15 in AP Top 25 after dunking on North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 15 this week after dominating the formerly-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels to take third place at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut Sunday.
The 3-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 17 to No. 15 in Week 3 despite a loss to top ten team Villanova in the semifinals on Saturday.
The 3-2 Tar Heels had started off the season at No. 19 -- just a spot below Tennessee. They have since fallen out of the rankings after back-to-back losses to No. 3 Purdue and the Vols.
No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA managed to hold onto their positions in the poll after remaining undefeated. Purdue jumped three spots to No. 3 after taking down Villanova, and the Wildcats fell from No. 5 to No. 7.
Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 3:
- Gonzaga (4-0)
- UCLA (4-0)
- Purdue (5-0)
- Kansas (3-0)
- Duke (5-0)
- Baylor (4-0)
- Villanova (3-2)
- Texas (3-1)
- Memphis (4-0)
- Kentucky (3-1)
- Alabama (4-0)
- Houston (3-0)
- Arkansas (3-0)
- Illinois (2-1)
- Tennessee (3-1)
- St. Bonaventure (5-0)
- Arizona (5-0)
- BYU (4-0)
- Auburn (3-0)
- Michigan (3-2)
- Seton Hall (3-0)
- Connecticut (4-0)
- Florida (3-0)
- USC (3-0)
- Xavier (4-0)
Sunday's win was only the second all-time against North Carolina—the first since 1949. As a head coach, Barnes is now 7-12 against the Tar Heels.
The Vols return home to host Tennessee Tech on Nov. 26.