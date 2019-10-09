KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT fans still reeling from the Vols' loss to BYU on the football field last weekend have another season on the horizon.

Tuesday morning, UT athletics announced that 2019-20 basketball season tickets, Vol Passes, and Lady Vol Passes were on sale.

Season tickets are available for both the Vols' and the Lady Vols' seasons. They allow the ticket holder to get seats at all regular-season home basketball games.

UT also offers "Passes" — season ticket alternatives that allow pass holders to select seats from the remaining inventory, starting 48 hours before each regular home game. For the Vols' season, passes cost $150. For the Lady Vols' season, they cost $99.

Last year, the Vols played a record-breaking basketball season with four weeks at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll.

