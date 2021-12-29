Music City Bowl's Battle of the Bands canceled due to weather

The nationally-televised game is expected to be a sellout and kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm. The gates at Nissan Stadium will open at noon.

TENNESSEE, USA — Music City Bowl leaders announced Wednesday that the Battle of the Bands has been canceled.

As severe weather approaches the downtown area, Metro Nashville officials and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl announced the cancellation of the Battle of the Bands on Lower Broadway.

"While we're disappointed we have to cancel this annual tradition, we recognize that the safety of the participants, spectators and all the entities involved are of utmost importance," said TransPerfect Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey.

The nationally-televised game is expected to be a sellout and kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm. The gates at Nissan Stadium will open at noon.

Metro Police are encouraging downtown commuters to plan ahead and expect game-day congestion.

The traffic plan for the bowl game will be similar to the ones used for Titans’ games. This plan includes Woodland Street Bridge closing at 11 am. Fans can walk the bridge to the game or take the shuttle buses.

All additional Bowl events are scheduled as planned.

For more downtown parking information, click here.