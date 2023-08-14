Watch: Bear runs on Gatlinburg-Pittman football field before practice

The Highlanders were about to take the field to practice when they saw the animal run across their field.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A black bear ran onto the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders football field as the team was getting ready to practice on Monday.

Head coach Brad Waggoner said the bear ran down from the home stands, onto to the field, to the visitor stands, but couldn't find its way out for a bit. After around ten minutes it exited the stadium.

The team was coming out from the weight room when they saw the animal.

Waggoner said the team has seen bears during the morning time but never really during the school day.

"It definitely could play on the defensive line for us," Waggoner said with a laugh.

The Highlanders play their first game on Friday at home against Seymour.