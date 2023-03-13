Bearden's Avery Treadwell wins 2023 TSSAA Class 4A Miss Basketball

The Florida State commit is Bearden's second-straight winner after Jennifer Sullivan earned the award in 2022.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Bearden girls' basketball forward Avery Treadwell was named 2023 TSSAA Class 4A Miss Basketball on Monday night in Murfreesboro.

The Florida State commit led Bearden to a perfect 35-0 record before the team fell to Bradley Central in the 4A quarterfinals. Treadwell posted 12 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

In her senior season, Treadwell averaged 16 points per game along with over ten rebounds and two blocks. She has recorded over 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks during her career at Bearden.