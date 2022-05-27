Bearden boys' soccer falls against Brentwood in 3A championship game

The Bulldogs finish as 3A runners-up for the second season in a row. It was Bearden's ninth all-time appearance in a state final.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brentwood got off to a fast start and didn't slow down in the 3A boys' soccer state title game in Murfreesboro on Friday.

The Bruins scored the first four goals of the contest, and the lone Bearden tally came too late to jump-start a comeback in Brentwood's 4-1 victory.

Bearden's lone goal was scored by Ethan Ford in the 79th minute of play.

This was the third-straight 3A finals appearance for Bearden, but the Bulldogs have now lost the last two after they won the 3A title in 2019. The team has made nine trips to the championship game in school history.