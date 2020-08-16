Bearden football stops activities for two weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden High School announced it has canceled all football practices and games for two weeks.
The school has not stated the specific cause for the decision, but sources confirmed to 10News that COVID-19 concerns played a significant role.
Practice will start again on Aug. 31, and the team's first game will now be on Sept. 4.
In a message to parents on the school's website, officials said they have been communicating with administration and Knox County Schools and believe this would be "in the best interest of [their] student-athletes."
