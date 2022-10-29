Bearden girls' soccer captures back-to-back 3A state title

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Houston for the second straight year to cap off a perfect season with championship gold.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season on Saturday afternoon and defeated Houston for their second 3A state championship in a row.

BHS defeated the Mustangs 3-1, the identical score from last season, to finish their campaign 24-0. The Lady Bulldogs have been regarded as the top team in the nation for much of the season.

Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the lead in the second half, and after a Houston score, Bre Mendoza put the game away with a solo effort in the final 15 minutes of play.

The championship victory is Bearden's fourth in program history.