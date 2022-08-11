Bearden girls' soccer finishes No. 1 in final United Soccer Coaches national rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Bearden girls' soccer team finished No. 1 in the nation on the final United Soccer Coaches fall rankings of the season, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs concluded their season with a perfect 24-0 record and captured a second-straight 3A state championship in October. The team scored 137 goals this season and allowed just three goals during its triumphant run.
Bearden's 24 victories were the most in the United Soccer Coaches' fall top ten, boys' soccer teams included. No. 2 Moon Township (Pa.) girls and No. 2 Calvert Hall (Md.) boys also recorded 24 wins this season.
The Bearden girls' soccer team first earned the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches rankings in early September and held the spot until the end of the season.