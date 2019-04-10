KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden entered week 7 without a win so far this season. With a tough schedule partially to thank, the Bulldogs traveled to Hardin Valley Thursday night to try and turn things around.

Bearden and Hardin Valley came into tonight's game ready to roll offensively, as the two teams put up a combined 28 points in the first quarter. Both defenses stepped up in the second half, but ultimately Bearden was able to do enough to come out with their first win of the season. Hardin Valley falls to 1-6 on the season, having lost their last six games. The Hawks will look to get back in the win column when they play Jefferson County on Friday, October 18.

Final: Bearden 34, Hardin Valley 28