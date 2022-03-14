Bearden Lady Bulldog, Jennifer Sullivan, wins Class 4A Miss Basketball

Jennifer Sullivan help lead Bearden to its first-ever girls basketball state championship.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The best girls and boys basketball players in six classifications in the state of Tennessee were honored on Monday at the annual Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Jennifer Sullivan was named the Class 4A Miss Basketball winner. She helped lead Bearden High School to its first-ever state championship on Saturday.

Sullivan was named to the state all-tournament team and seven points and four rebounds in the championship game against Farragut.

Sullivan will play college basketball for Tennessee Tech.

In Class 3A boys, Ja’Kobi Gillespie from Greeneville High School was named Mr. Basketball.