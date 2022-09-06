Bearden girls' soccer ranked No. 1 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches

The Lady Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start to the season and rose up from the second spot in the previous rankings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bearden girls' soccer team earned the No. 1 national ranking from the United Soccer Coaches this week, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start to the season and have outscored their opponents 36-1 in that span. Bearden earned shutout victories in its first five contests to start the season.

Bearden is currently being paced by a star duo of Jayla Blue and reigning Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year Brinley Murphy. Blue has tallied 11 goals and four assists to start the season, including three hat tricks and one four-goal performance. Murphy has scored in all but one game for a total of nine goals along with six assists.