Bearden Lady Bulldogs win first ever TSSAA State Championship, defeats Farragut 52-34

It was an all Knox County Class 4A State title game on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Farragut five times this season, clinching the state title.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Bearden and Farragut High School met in the Class 4A girls basketball state championship on Saturday.

The schools are each other's biggest rivals, and it was the fifth time the teams have met this season.

It was the first time that two Knox County schools played for a state title game. The last girls basketball winner from Knox County was Austin-East in 2007.

Bearden's defense caused challenges for Farragut. The Lady Admirals had only two points in the first quarter.

At halftime, Bearden led Farragut 22-14.

The Lady Admirals started the second-half on a 5-0 run. With 6:09 left to play in the third quarter, Avery Strickland hit a jumper to put Farragut within 6 points.

Farragut was led in scoring by Avery Strickland with 14 points. Ashlyn Sheridan added 11 points.

However, Bearden's offense was fueled by Bailey Burgess and Avery Treadwell down the stretch. The duo combined for 30 of the Lady Bulldogs' 52 points.

Bearden out-rebounded Farragut, 36-23.

Bearden out-scored Farragut in the fourth quarter, 14-7 to take home its first gold ball in program history.