Bearden soccer stars commit on signing day

Brinley Murphy, Peyton Huber and Becca Roth make college decisions official following back-to-back state titles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden soccer stars Brinley Murphy, Peyton Huber and Becca Roth capped off stellar high school soccer careers with their official college commitments at Bearden High School on Thursday morning.

The trio led the Lady Bulldogs to their second-straight 3A state title in October behind a perfect 24-0 campaign as the top-ranked team in the country.

They said Thursday's event was the perfect way to keep the championship celebration going and cap off the whole experience.

"After this great season, a record-breaking season, and then getting to sign to continue my soccer career, it was really exciting," Western Kentucky commit Becca Roth said. "I couldn't wait for this day to come."

"It's kind of a surreal moment realizing you don't have to stop playing soccer after high school," Liberty commit Peyton Huber said. "I get to continue doing what I've loved since I was three."

2021 Tennessee Gatorade Girls' Soccer Player of the Year Brinley Murphy has known for a while that she was fully committed to South Carolina, and she said it was a great experience getting to share the signing experience with her friends.

"I'm so happy to see them sign," Murphy said. "I can't wait to see where this takes them."