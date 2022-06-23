Bearden's Brinley Murphy wins Tennessee Gatorade girls' soccer Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden girls' soccer junior forward Brinley Murphy has been named Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year, the organization announced on Thursday.
Murphy is the first-ever Bearden girls' soccer player to win the award. She led the Bulldogs to the Tennessee Class AAA state championship this fall, along with a 23-0-1 record.
The South Carolina commit filled the stat sheet this past season with 30 goals and 11 assists, including a goal in each of Bearden's state tournament wins.
Getting the Gatorade Player of the Year is the latest in a long list of accolades. Murphy's prolific high school career has included three First Team All-State selections, a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American nod and two regional Player of the Year honors.
Murphy has scored 69 goals and 31 assists in three years of varsity soccer.