Bearden's Brinley Murphy wins Tennessee Gatorade girls' soccer Player of the Year

Murphy led the Bulldogs to a 23-0-1 record this season and the Class AAA state championship. The junior is committed to playing at South Carolina in fall of 2023.
Credit: WBIR
Bearden's Brinley Murphy wins 2021-22 Tennessee's Gatorade girls' soccer Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bearden girls' soccer junior forward Brinley Murphy has been named Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year, the organization announced on Thursday.

Murphy is the first-ever Bearden girls' soccer player to win the award. She led the Bulldogs to the Tennessee Class AAA state championship this fall, along with a 23-0-1 record.

The South Carolina commit filled the stat sheet this past season with 30 goals and 11 assists, including a goal in each of Bearden's state tournament wins.

Getting the Gatorade Player of the Year is the latest in a long list of accolades. Murphy's prolific high school career has included three First Team All-State selections, a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American nod and two regional Player of the Year honors.

Murphy has scored 69 goals and 31 assists in three years of varsity soccer.

