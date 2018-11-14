Bearden High School's Drew Pember will stay close to home to play basketball at the next level. Pember signed his National Letter of Intent early Wednesday morning, set to join Tennessee's basketball team.

"Growing up as a kid, you want to play for your hometown," said Pember Wednesday morning.

247Sports Composite ranks Pember as a three-star player, a top-ten player in the state of Tennessee.

"Coach Barnes, Coach Lanier, that whole coaching staff has given me an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to go show what I can do in front of people that have watched me ever since I've been playing church league in middle school, it's a blessing," said Pember.

Pember joins two other players as part of the 2019 recruiting class for Tennessee: Josiah James and Davonte Gaines. The class ranks as the 26th class in the country, according to 247Sports.

