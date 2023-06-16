Bearden's Lucas Nordin wins Gatorade Tennessee Boys' Soccer Player of the Year

Nordin is the fourth person to be chosen from Bearden High School for this award.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lucas Nordin from Bearden High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Tennessee Soccer Player of the Year. Nordin is the fourth soccer player to be chosen for the award from Bearden, according to the release.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

He's now a finalist for the national award, which will be announced later in June.

As a senior, the forward scored 27 goals and passed for eight assists last season, leading the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. He's a two-time Region 2-3A Player of the Year and a two-time All-State honoree. He concluded his high school career with 74 goals and 24 assists.

Nordin also volunteered with the Special Olympics and as a tutor, maintaining a 3.88 GPA.

“There wasn’t anyone who could score like Lucas,” said Bradley Culbreth, head coach of Farragut High School. “He uses both feet, has a high work-rate and brings a physical element at all times. I double-teamed him for our last game and (the goals were scored by teammates) because of his movement off the ball.”