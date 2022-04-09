Beck hits a grand slam in Tennessee's 11-4 win over Missouri on Saturday

The Vols were down 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Beck came up to bat with the bases loaded and sent one flying 414 feet to shift the momentum of the game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball kept the winning streak alive with an 11-4 win against Missouri Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after two Tigers' solo home runs. Tennessee would take the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back-to-back solo home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Joel Ortega and Evan Russell.

Missouri would get back out in front 4-3 and took that lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Jordan Beck hit a grand slam to make the score 7-4 to shift the momentum of the game.

Tennessee is off to the best start in SEC play since the expansion in 1992 with an 11-0 start. They tied the 1994 Florida Gators with a win on Friday night at 10-0. They are also now on a 22 game winning streak.

The Vols have claimed the series against the Tigers and will go for the sweep on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.