VFL Ben Joyce returns to East Tennessee, plays at Smokies Stadium

KODAK, Tenn. — It didn't take long for the Volunteer Fireman to be back pitching on mounds in East Tennessee.

Just two months after Tennessee's historic season came to an end, VFL Ben Joyce has the opportunity to pitch in front of Vol Nation again. His team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, plays the Tennessee Smokies stadium in a six-game series this week. In game one on Tuesday, Joyce threw one inning of relief, striking out a batter with a 99 mph fastball.

"It's cool to know the hard work is paying off and I'm here playing on this field that I grew up watching other guys play on," Joyce said.

Joyce grew up in Knoxville, graduating from Farragut High School. He went on to play at Walters State Community College before transferring to the University of Tennessee.

"I think people were probably thinking it was kind of weird how excited I was driving through Knoxville, but it was just so cool to be back here," Joyce said. "I've grown up watching people on this field play at this level and now finally being here it's kind of like, 'Wow, I made it.' I still have a little more to go, but I just take a deep breath and think about how far I have come."

Joyce had a breakout season for the Vols in 2022. He became the first player in college baseball history to throw a 105.5 mph pitch. His velocity was a main factor in the Los Angeles Angels drafting Joyce in the third round.

It's also with the organization felt confident in immediately starting him in Double-A.

For Joyce, he says Vol Nation played a huge factor in finding his rhythm early in professional baseball.

"Having that atmosphere every day at Tennessee every day, the competitiveness and just having the fans behind us every game, I think it really prepared me for not being nervous in big situations," Joyce said.

"Going out and pitching in my first Double-A game, I really wasn't too nervous just because I knew the work I put in at Tennessee and the environments I was in in the SEC really prepared me for that and I was able to just sit back and do what I have been doing," Joyce said. "I really owe it to the people at Tennessee for building me up like that."

Joyce also gives credit to Farragut Admirals head coach Matt Buckner and the Farragut staff for his strong foundation.

"Coach Buckner, I think he really prepared me mentally for college and even for this," Joyce said. "He was always honest with me and helped me get to Walters State and I wouldn't be here without him. That tradition at Farragut really prepared me for the next steps in my career."