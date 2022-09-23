Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday

Bianca Belair is a WWE wrestler from Knoxville. She will be on College GameDay at around 11:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker.

"It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Vols will kick off against Florida in Neyland Stadium for a highly anticipated football game. Tennessee is ranked No. 11 and Florida is ranked No. 20.

"You already know — go Vols! Vol for life, I'm so excited," she said.

ESPN's College GameDay will return to Knoxville for the game. The college football pregame show will be set up on the University of Tennessee campus for the first time since 2016.