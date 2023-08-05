Knoxville native Bianca Belair sets history as the longest-reigning WWE RAW women's champion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Knoxville native Bianca Belair has made WWE history.
After a win at Backlash on Saturday night, she became the longest-reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion with a streak of 399 days. It passed Becky Lynch's record of 398 days.
She also became the longest reigning women's champion in WWE's modern era.
Belair will compete in a triple threat match inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, May 12 as a part of WWE Smackdown. She made the move from RAW to Smackdown following last week's WWE Draft.
Belair is an Austin-East High School graduate and competed in track and field at the University of Tennessee.