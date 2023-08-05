Knoxville native Bianca Belair sets history as the longest-reigning WWE RAW women's champion

Belair is now also the longest reigning women's champion in the WWE's modern era. She has been a title holder for 400 days.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Knoxville native Bianca Belair has made WWE history.

After a win at Backlash on Saturday night, she became the longest-reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion with a streak of 399 days. It passed Becky Lynch's record of 398 days.

She also became the longest reigning women's champion in WWE's modern era.

Belair will compete in a triple threat match inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, May 12 as a part of WWE Smackdown. She made the move from RAW to Smackdown following last week's WWE Draft.

Belair is an Austin-East High School graduate and competed in track and field at the University of Tennessee.