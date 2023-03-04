Knoxville's Bianca Belair retains her title as RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39

Belair has now officially held the title for a full year!

INGLEWOOD, Calif — The EST of the WWE and East Tennessee just became more EST after defending her title as RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Knoxville's Bianca Belair defeated Asuka for a threepeat at WrestleMania. She remains undefeated for a third year on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

"I carried this title from Mania38 to 39. It's been a grind & demanding but a blessing & honor nonetheless!" she said. "Thank you to everyone that's been riding with me on this journey!"

The Austin-East grad and VFL defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022, to capture her first-ever WWE Raw Women's Championship. She's now officially held the title for a full year.