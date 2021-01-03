x
Bigger than basketball: Teams come together to help player with autism make his shot

Greenback senior Cameron Moffett, in his final game, grabbed the rebound for North Greene's Ethan Cooper until his shot finally went home.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Saturday night, North Greene and Greenback varsity basketball teams played in the Region 1-A Tournament Quarterfinal. 

With North Greene in the lead, junior Ethan Cooper came in late for North Greene. 

Cooper has autism and is an important part of North Greene's team. 

After missing the first shot, Greenback senior Cameron Moffett, in his final game, grabbed the rebound for Cooper until his shot finally went home.

Though North Greene won 89-39 over Greenback, some things are bigger than basketball.

