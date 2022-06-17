Knoxville native and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam to acquire ownership stake in Nashville Predators

Haslam will become a minority owner in the next few months and will gradually become majority owner over the next few years.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will eventually become the majority owner of the NHL's Nashville Predators, the team announced on Friday.

The official deal is still in progress, but Haslam is expected to become the team's majority owner through a "multi-phased purchase transaction" over the next few years.

Haslam is also expected to acquire a minority stake in the next few months.

The former Knoxville mayor previously owned the Tennessee Smokies but sold the team in 2020. Bill Haslam's brother, Jimmy Haslam, is the owner of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Nashville Predators Chairman Herb Fritch, along with Predators Holdings LLC, purchased the franchise in 2007. The group also purchased Powers Management, the company that operates Bridgestone Arena. Fritch has been the Predators' chairman since 2019.