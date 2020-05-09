Live Blog | Protests, counter-protests underway on Derby day in Louisville

Multiple groups announced plans for demonstrations across Louisville on the day of the 146 Kentucky Derby. Here are the latest updates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a live blog and will be updated once information is made known

On the day of the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby, multiple groups will be organizing across city to protest the event.

Many of the groups like the Justice and Freedom Coalition, the NFAC and Until Freedom announced plans for demonstrations ahead of the Derby. The groups are calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

A counter-protest group that gathered for a event hosted by the "Angry Viking," a political social media voice, has made their way to downtown.

2:50 p.m.

LMPD confirmed that they worked by setting up a staging area to separate protesters and counter-protesters after a confrontation broke out near Metro Hall. Police say it was mostly yelling and conversations.

LMPD has arrived on the scene in downtown where protesters have gathered.

12:45 p.m.

Counter-protesters and protesters meet at the 6th and Jefferson in downtown Louisville.

11:45 a.m.

National Guard arrives at Churchill Downs in preparation for the Kentucky Derby.

Soldiers of the l 198th Military Police Battalion 👮 are here and ready for the 146th @KentuckyDerby! 🐎🐎🐴🐴🌹🌹 #Safeandsecure #AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/Br6rqpzpIK — Kentucky Guard (@kentuckyguard) September 5, 2020

10 a.m.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweets about the Derby and the Breonna Taylor case, "Today, while we honor a KY tradition with the running of the Derby, we remain cognizant of the community’s desire for answers in the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue to move forward with our investigation, reviewing each fact to reach the truth."

Today, while we honor a KY tradition with the running of the Derby, we remain cognizant of the community’s desire for answers in the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue to move forward with our investigation, reviewing each fact to reach the truth. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) September 5, 2020

9 a.m.

"Angry Viking" holds event at Cox Park near River Rd. Hundreds gathered with guns and American flags.

Happening now at Cox Park: Hundreds gather with guns and American flags in hand. They tell us they’re here to protect Louisville from any destruction that they fear could come from today @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/nQmRI3SurT — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) September 5, 2020

8 a.m.

Multiple roads around Churchill Downs are closed through Saturday.

The full list of closures can be read below:

Central Ave. west of 3rd Street – not turning west on Central Ave.

4th Street at Central Ave.

5th Street at Central Ave.

6th Street at Central Ave.

Rodman St. at Central Ave.

9th Street at Central Ave.

Taylor Blvd. at Central Ave. – no traffic to or from Central Ave.

