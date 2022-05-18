Knoxville Catholic basketball standout Blue Cain transferring to IMG Academy in Florida

Class of 2023, 4-star guard Blue Cain is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, Fighting Irish head coach Luke Smith confirmed to WBIR.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic basketball star Blue Cain is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, Fighting Irish head coach Luke Smith confirmed to WBIR.

"We are excited for Blue and the next part of his journey," Smith told WBIR. "He has been an amazing player, student, and person at Catholic and we wish him nothing but the best."

Cain is a rising senior. He averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish last season. He was named to the all-state tournament team after helping lead Catholic to the Division II-AA state championship game.

The 6'4 shooting guard is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit for Tennessee by 24/7 Sports.

Cain scored over 1,000 career points with Catholic.