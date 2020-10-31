Brackets set for high school football state playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The regular season is over. The postseason is here.
Teams from all across the state now know who, when and where they are playing in the first round of the high school football playoffs. Below is a list of the local teams that made it to the postseason and their first week opponents. Every game between Nov. 6 and the semifinals on Nov. 27 will kickoff at 7 p.m.
For the full brackets of each classification, click here.
Class 1A
Midway at Cloudland - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Jellico at Oliver Springs - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Greenback at Unaka - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Coalfield - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Cumberland Gap at South Greene - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Happy Valley at Rockwood - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Oneida at Hampton - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Cosby at Meigs County - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Tellico Plains at Watertown - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Pigeon Forge at Claiborne - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Unicoi at Gatlinburg-Pittman - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Chuckey-Doak - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Johnson County at Alcoa - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
York Institute at Loudon - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Howard at Greeneville - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Grainger at Anderson County - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial at Tullahoma - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Sevier County at David Crockett - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Daniel Boone at South-Doyle - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Halls at Tennessee High - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Morristown East at Central - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Lenoir City at West - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Powell at Walker Valley - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Fulton at Rhea County - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Bearden at McMinn County - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Bradley Central at Farragut - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Science Hill at Maryville - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Division II Class A
The King's Academy - BYE
Division II Class AA
Boyd Buchanan at CAK - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Webb at Goodpasture - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga Christian at Grace Christian Academy - Nov. 6, 7 p.m.