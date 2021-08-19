Vols quarterback Brian Maurer to enter NCAA transfer portal

The quarterback missed practices and scrimmages over the last week, before announcing his plans to transfer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quarterback Brian Maurer announced that he intends to transfer from Tennessee, on Thursday. The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via Twitter. The Ocala, Florida native missed seven consecutive practices, including two scrimmages before entering the transfer portal.

Maurer appeared in 12 games for Tennessee, starting four games in 2019. He completed 37 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 97 yards, along with two scores.

The redshirt sophomore completed just two of his six passes in 2020. He rushed for 41 yards on five attempts.

In his outgoing message, Maurer thanked the Tennessee fans, coaching staff, training staff and his teammates.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities," he said in his tweet.

Thank you Tennessee ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LKzdrL56t5 — Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) August 19, 2021

Maurer came into the 2021 season as one of the candidates for the starting quarterback position. His departure leaves Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker as the remaining candidates.