Bristol, Nashville agrees to deal to renovate short track

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway would be renovated and run by Bristol Motor Speedway in a deal designed to bring NASCAR racing back to the historic short track that first opened in 1904.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Speedway Motorsports' president announced the letter Friday. A final agreement must be approved by the local fair board and city council.

The Nashville half-mile oval track hasn’t hosted NASCAR’s top level of racing since 1984.