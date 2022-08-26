Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy receives eligibility to play this season

The program and fans alike have long awaited this news after McCoy transferred from USC back in January.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy has received his waiver and is eligible to play this season for the Vols.

The program and fans alike have long awaited this news after McCoy transferred from USC back in January.

There were a lot of questions as to why there was such a long hold-up. USC even released a statement last week claiming they were not the reason McCoy was not eligible and said the NCAA had to resolve the issue.

The Vols have been preparing as if he was going to be able to play, getting him plenty of repetitions in practice.