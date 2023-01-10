Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery Sunday following ankle injury suffered against South Carolina

McCoy suffered a fracture-dislocation during the second quarter of the Vols' game against South Carolina on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning after suffering a fracture-dislocation on his right ankle against South Carolina, Tennessee football announced Sunday.

"Bru has displayed unwavering toughness, character and leadership as a Vol on and off the field, and he now begins the road to recovery determined to make this just a minor setback on his football journey," Tennessee said in a statement.

McCoy suffered his injury in the second quarter after making a catch. He was down on the field for several minutes before he was carted off. Several of his teammates surrounded the cart before he left the field. The fans cheered his first name as he was carted off.

McCoy has 17 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown this season.

"I truly honestly did not want to go back out there no more," Vols quarterback Joe Milton said after the game. "Just because I know how hard he works. I'm at a loss for words."

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was sad to see what transpired as well.

"I hate what happened to Bru," he said. "There is nobody better than him. Great teammate, a great leader, as tough as they come. He works extremely hard to be his best. I hate it for him."