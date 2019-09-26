GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg-Pittman's Bryce Akey had himself quite the ballgame last Friday night. The senior carried the ball 14 times, accounting for 174 yards on the ground to go along with four touchdowns. That performance was good enough to earn him player of the week honors.

"Some teams game plan against you, and some teams don't, and when they don't you've just got to take advantage of it," said Akey.

At practice it doesn't take long to see where the team gets its energy from. The coaching staff provides the energy, and the players feed off of it. Effort and intensity seem to be a theme with the Highlanders, and effort in particular is something that offensive player of the week Bryce Akey believes in.

"When my name and number got called, I just tried to give every play my best effort," Akey said.

The Highlanders are off to a great start. Not have they won every game, but they have done so in dominating fashion. Gatlinburg-Pittman is beating its opponents by more than 41 points per game on average. Sitting a 5-0, they'll look to extend their undefeated streak as they take on Trinity Academy on Friday.