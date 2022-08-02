Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana

Jeffries is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports in the Class of 2023.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends.

The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.

Jeffries said his top five schools he was deciding between were Miami, Florida State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Indiana.