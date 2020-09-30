Cade Mays eligible to play this season

The SEC approved Mays' transfer waiver on Wednesday evening. He will be eligible to play in Saturday's game against Missouri.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cade Mays is cleared to suit up for the Vols on Saturday. The SEC approved multiple transfer waivers on Tuesday evening, including Mays' request for immediate eligibility.

"It must be state unequivocally that these approvals are solely a reflection of the unique circumstances present and should not be interpreted as endorsement of the rationale set forth by individuals seeking these waivers," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement.

Mays played in 25 games during his time at Georgia, earning freshman All-American honors in the process. Mays started 11 games for Georgia last season, as well as playing every position on the offensive line.