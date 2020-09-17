Cade Mays granted eligibility by NCAA after appeal

Mays now needs approval from the SEC in order to play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays has been granted eligibility for the 2020-2021 season from the NCAA after an appeal, head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced during a press conference on Thursday evening.

Mays must now get approval from the SEC before being cleared to play for Tennessee this season.

A former Knoxville Catholic star, Mays initially played at Georgia before transferring to Tennessee in January of 2020. Mays is a 2020 preseason All-American as well as a member of the 2020 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.