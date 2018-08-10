Knoxville — Christian Academy of Knoxville used an ineligible player Sept. 28 against Silverdale Baptist Academy and now must forfeit the varsity win.

CAK self-reported the mistake to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The school used an unnamed player, who last year played for another school, too soon before his eligibility to suit up for CAK, according to documents.

"We want to commend the administration at Christian Academy of Knoxville on the manner in which this situation has been handled," an Oct. 4 letter from TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress states. "Thank you for self-reporting the violation. We know you will take the necessary steps to ensure this type situation does not occur again."

In addition to the forfeiture, CAK will be fined $50 and it must write a letter to Silverdale Baptist letting them know what happened.

Lastly, according to Childress's letter: "...the student-athlete in question will be ineligible for twice the number of contests he participated in as an ineligible player, or he will be ineligible for the remainder of the season, whichever is less."

Head football coach Travis Mozingo notified parents about the mistake. He referred 10News to that letter.

Staff members thought they could use the transferred player a year after his last varsity game for his prior school. In fact, the TSSAA rule says the player can't suit up for another team until a year after his former team's last competition "regardless of his participation in games."

"The first thing that I've gathered is that there is a level of subjectivity built-in to several TSSAA regulations, and from that standpoint there is some misinterpretation that happens -- not just with new coaches, but veteran coaches as well -- believe me, I've asked around!" Mozingo's letter states.

According to the letter, the rule is one of the group's most commonly misunderstood.

CAK beat Silverdale Baptist 6-0 on Sept. 28.

The coach is optimistic about the Warriors' playoff hopes, however. CAK remains in contention, he wrote.

"We need to win our last two games in order to make it, or there are several scenarios (wins or losses from Silverdale, Grace, Boyd) that will help us make it to Week 11," the letter to parents states.

CAK has an overall record of 3-5 and a district record of 2-2.

