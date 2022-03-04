x
CAK girls hoops makes big comeback, but ultimately falls in state semifinals

The Warriors were down 17 at halftime but tied the game in the third quarter. Middle Tennessee Christian took control again to win 65-47.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Academy of Knoxville girl's basketball was knocked out in the DII-A state semifinals against Middle Tennessee Christian School by a final score of 65-47 on Friday in Cookeville.

The Warriors were down 17 at halftime but made a ferocious comeback to tie things up at 43-43 with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

However, MTCS regrouped and took control of the game, outscoring CAK 22-4 from that point onwards.

Kierra Leffew and Madison Jones each had 12 points for the Warriors. Leffew also had 10 rebounds.    

