Knoxville native Cam Fisher leads Charlotte against Tennessee in NCAA Tournament Regional

Fisher, a Hardin Valley graduate, leads the nation in home runs with 30. He said he has a lot of pride in representing this community in the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — University of North Carolina at Charlotte right fielder Cam Fisher is a Knoxville native.

He leads the nation in home runs with 30 balls sent over the fence. He has led his team to the NCAA Tournament and now leads his team against his hometown college in their first game of the tournament.

“It feels like a full circle moment almost," Fisher told WBIR.

People he knows in the area are messaging him quite a bit.

“I’ve got plenty of friends that play at Tennessee, plenty of family and a bunch of friends back home that are still very entrenched in Vol football, Vol baseball, all Vol sports and they’ve been shooting me texts all week king of poking fun at me all week, some friendly banter," he said.

It’s all fun and games now, but Fisher is ready to lock in.

“When it gets between the lines, it’s war," he said. "Hopefully, we come out on top. I know they are ready. We are ready.”

Locking in is what Fisher has done all season. His 30 home runs tied the Conference USA single-season record set back in 1998 and broke his school's record.

“If you would have told me my freshman year, I’d be here man I’d have said you were lying," Fisher said. "There is no way I could have imagined myself starting the year that I would be leading the nation in home runs. It’s so cool man. I’m so blessed and fortunate to be in this position.”

Have a day CAM FISHER!



Another 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙-𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 home run for @32CamFisher!



He ties the single season C-USA record for home runs (30) set in 1998.#CUSABASE | @CharlotteBSB pic.twitter.com/AIIlsoWjfY — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 27, 2023

A Hardin Valley graduate, Fisher hopes to shine in the tournament for his community.

“Being able to represent that community with pride," he said. "it’s going to be a really cool moment man.”

Fisher knows without that community—he wouldn’t be here with this chance.

“I have so many people I need to thank, there are so many people that deserve a thank," the 49ers right fielder said. "I will never get to everybody, but I’m so fortunate to have the support system and the people that have helped me along this way because I wouldn’t be here without them,”

Now with this chance—he hopes to start the tournament by beating his hometown Vols.

“It would mean everything," he said. "Let's see what we can do, see if we can make some magic happen.”

That game between Charlotte and Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Regional is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.