Tennessee gets commitment from four-star combo guard Cameron Carr

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has added another commitment to its 2023 class.

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr announced he has chosen the Vols to play basketball for after he graduates. Carr picked Tennessee over Kansas State, Northwestern, Virginia and Louisville.

According to 247Sports' rankings, he is a top 100 player in the class, coming in at 87. He is considered the 17th-best combo guard according to the website.

He visited campus on Oct. 21.

Carr plays at Link Academy in Branson, MO.