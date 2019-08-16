CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn — In 2019, Campbell County’s football team will be looking to the past in order to move forward. The Cougars are looking to recent history, where head coach Justin Price and his staff have had a lot of success. The Cougars went just 4-6 last season, including a forfeit win against the Powell Panthers. Taking last year as an outlier, during Price’s tenure the Cougars have consistently had success. In order to get Campbell County back where they want to be this season, the Cougars know that they have lessons to learn from the 2018 season.

“Our kids have a refreshed focus, and understand to get back to where we want to be, what it’s going to take,” said Price speaking on his team improving from last year to this year.

Price went on to say, “we’re still young, but those young guys are growing up.”

Price mentioned having just eight seniors heading into the season, but that hasn’t stopped the Cougars from being hopeful this go around. At least one veteran knows that he has an important role to fulfill if he wants to bring the younger players up to speed.

“You’ve got to tell them what to do, but you’ve got to most of all lead by example,” said senior linebacker Daymon Seiber. The senior also went on to talk about how he wants to make sure the younger players know how to be coached.

Campbell County fans have grown accustomed to Price’s high powered offense over the past several seasons. While the team registered four wins a year ago, one of those (Powell) came at the hands of a forfeit. In the other three games the Cougars won, Price’s offense averaged more than 42 points per performance. Even though at times the Cougars offense was explosive, Coach Price acknowledged that his team would need to be about more than just big plays. He knows his defense, and both lines of scrimmage have to play well if they want to get back on track in 2019.

“I think the fundamentals of football haven’t changed.” “We like to throw it around a lot, but if we can’t block and tackle, you’re not going to be very good no matter what scheme you’re running,” said Price.

The Cougars will get the season started on Friday, August 23 when Cocke County comes to town.