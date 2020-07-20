Campbell County High School suspends athletic practices after football player tests positive for COVID-19

Campbell County High School athletic teams cannot have in-person contact for two weeks.

Football, cheer and basketball practices are suspended at Campbell County High School, after a football player tested positive for COVID-19. This was first reported by the LaFollette Press.

Practices are suspended for five days and there will be no in-person contact for two weeks. The school notified all parents and coaches. The football player who tested positive cannot return to practice until they are cleared by a doctor.