Lady Vol hoops legend Candace Parker has been hired by Turner sports as a full-time analyst and commentator for NBA games this season for TNT and NBA TV,

Parker, who is still playing for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, is coming of an All-Star campaign in 2018 where she led the Los Angeles Sparks to the postseason.

Parker will contribute to NBA TV's "Game Time" studio show and the "Players Only" telecasts on both networks.

In addition to her NBA coverage, the two-time league MVP will be a part of both Turner's and CBS' coverage of the NCAA Men's basketball Tournament.

© 2018 WBIR