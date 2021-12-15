LVFL Candace Parker announces her wife is expecting a baby on couple's second wedding anniversary

Parker said her daughter, Lailaa who was born when Parker was with her former husband, Shelden Williams, "is pumped to be a big sister."

TENNESSEE, USA — Lady Vol for Life and current Chicago Sky WNBA star Candace Parker posted two big announcements on social media on Tuesday.

The first, she and her wife, Anna Petrakova, shared photos from their wedding two years ago, announcing their marriage on their second anniversary.

The second, she revealed Petrakova is pregnant with the couple's first child, saying they have "always dreamed of growing [their] family….it’s surreal that [they] now have a baby on the way."