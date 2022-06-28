Candace Parker throws out the first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

The Lady Vol, who now plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, threw out the first pitch before the Cubs played the Cincinnati Reds.

CHICAGO — Candace Parker traded in a basketball for a baseball on Tuesday to throw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game before they played the Cincinnati Reds.

The Lady Vols women's basketball legend, who now plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, has been tearing it up lately. She became the WNBA record holder of the most career triple-doubles in league history by recording her third on June 24.

On June 22, Parker was named a starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star game. It's her seventh career selection and the game is taking place in Chicago, which is also her hometown.

On Tuesday morning, she was among four athletes who could win the ESPY award for Best Athlete in Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player.