Tennessee baseball lands All-American catcher, designated hitter transfer Cannon Peebles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All-American catcher and designated hitter Cannon Peebles has transferred to Tennessee, the former NC State standout announced on Tuesday night.
Peebles played his freshman season with the Wolfpack, where he led the team with a .352 batting average and 50 RBIs. He ranked second on the team with 12 home runs and also boasted a .697 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage.
The switch-hitter batted .330 or higher with 50 hits, 24 of which went for extra bases.
The Ashland, Va., native started 30 games as a designated hitter for NC State while he was a freshman and made nine starts as catcher. He recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage behind the plate with 77 putouts and seven assists.