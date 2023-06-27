Tennessee baseball lands All-American catcher, designated hitter transfer Cannon Peebles

Peebles enjoyed a stellar season at NC State with a .352 batting average along with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Wolfpack.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All-American catcher and designated hitter Cannon Peebles has transferred to Tennessee, the former NC State standout announced on Tuesday night.

Peebles played his freshman season with the Wolfpack, where he led the team with a .352 batting average and 50 RBIs. He ranked second on the team with 12 home runs and also boasted a .697 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage.

The switch-hitter batted .330 or higher with 50 hits, 24 of which went for extra bases.